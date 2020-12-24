Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $3.06

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00012915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $43.43 million and $441,181.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,701.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.25 or 0.02578922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00458910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.96 or 0.01231821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.00642971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00252264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00023316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00064993 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,188,611 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

