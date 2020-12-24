HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HDS. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist downgraded shares of HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James cut shares of HD Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on HD Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.56.

HDS opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. HD Supply had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HD Supply will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $9,104,148.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in HD Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in HD Supply by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in HD Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

