Head to Head Contrast: Ameren (NYSE:AEE) & VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) and VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ameren and VivoPower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren 14.70% 10.17% 2.86% VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A

Ameren has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VivoPower International has a beta of 4.97, meaning that its stock price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ameren and VivoPower International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren $5.91 billion 3.17 $828.00 million $3.35 22.60 VivoPower International $48.70 million 2.57 -$5.10 million N/A N/A

Ameren has higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ameren and VivoPower International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren 0 3 6 0 2.67 VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameren currently has a consensus price target of $85.89, suggesting a potential upside of 13.43%. Given Ameren’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ameren is more favorable than VivoPower International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Ameren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of VivoPower International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ameren shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ameren beats VivoPower International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of September 28, 2020, it served approximately 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

