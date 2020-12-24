Head-To-Head Contrast: Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) versus Western Metals (OTCMKTS:WTLC)

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) and Western Metals (OTCMKTS:WTLC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nautilus and Western Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus $309.29 million 2.07 -$92.80 million ($0.68) -31.07 Western Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Western Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nautilus.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus and Western Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus 7.36% 51.32% 22.37% Western Metals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nautilus and Western Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus 0 0 5 0 3.00 Western Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nautilus presently has a consensus target price of $25.17, suggesting a potential upside of 19.10%. Given Nautilus’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nautilus is more favorable than Western Metals.

Volatility & Risk

Nautilus has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Metals has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Nautilus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Nautilus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Western Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nautilus beats Western Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc., a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, Internet retailers, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Western Metals Company Profile

Western Metals Corporation owns and operates natural gas wells in the Lindsey Slough Field in Solano County, California. It produces natural gas from land leased and administered by the California State Lands Commission. The company was formerly known as Coastcast Corporation and changed its name to Western Metals Corporation in November 2004. Western Metals Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

