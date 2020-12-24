Head-To-Head Contrast: The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) versus Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

This table compares The Shyft Group and Geely Automobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group -1.43% 23.59% 10.15% Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A

This table compares The Shyft Group and Geely Automobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $756.54 million 1.32 -$12.57 million $1.24 22.66 Geely Automobile $14.11 billion 2.10 $1.19 billion $2.61 23.09

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than The Shyft Group. The Shyft Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geely Automobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geely Automobile has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Shyft Group and Geely Automobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Shyft Group currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.76%. Given The Shyft Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Geely Automobile.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Geely Automobile shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

The Shyft Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Geely Automobile pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. The Shyft Group pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Geely Automobile pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Shyft Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Geely Automobile on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc., manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV). The FVS segment manufactures and sells various commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Utilimaster Upfit Services, and Reach brand names. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services. The SCV engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for military vehicles, drill rigs, shuttle bus chassis, and other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for its motor home, defense, and specialty chassis, as well as maintenance and repair services for its motor home and specialty chassis. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individual end users, and municipalities and other governmental entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It primarily offers sedans, sport utility vehicles, and electric vehicle models. The company also provides vehicles design services. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of technology; provision of technology consulting services; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. The company operates in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America, Africa, and internationally. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.