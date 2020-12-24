Head to Head Review: Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) vs. Defense Technology Systems (OTCMKTS:DFTS)

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) and Defense Technology Systems (OTCMKTS:DFTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Impinj and Defense Technology Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impinj -21.57% -14.90% -8.70% Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Impinj and Defense Technology Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impinj 0 2 4 0 2.67 Defense Technology Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Impinj currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.18%. Given Impinj’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Impinj is more favorable than Defense Technology Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of Impinj shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Impinj shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.0% of Defense Technology Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Impinj and Defense Technology Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impinj $152.84 million 6.71 -$22.99 million ($1.02) -43.54 Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Defense Technology Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Impinj.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also consists of software offerings that include ItemSense, a system software that comprises enterprise-class RAIN deployment management, software-defined algorithms for transition detection, and APIs that enable application developers to build powerful IoT solutions. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, aviation, automotive, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, sports, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Defense Technology Systems

Defense Technology Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) solutions. Its services includes Defense, Intelligence, Defense Systems & Software, Healthcare IT Solutions and National Services. The company was founded on January 7, 1998 and is headquartered in Waldorf, MD.

