Head to Head Survey: Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conifer and Selective Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $96.00 million 0.25 -$7.82 million ($1.69) -1.48 Selective Insurance Group $2.85 billion 1.41 $271.62 million $4.40 15.20

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Conifer. Conifer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selective Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Conifer and Selective Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 0 2 0 0 2.00 Selective Insurance Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Conifer presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.00%. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $61.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.03%. Given Conifer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Conifer is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Volatility & Risk

Conifer has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Conifer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of Conifer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Conifer and Selective Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer -5.79% -21.69% -3.56% Selective Insurance Group 6.73% 9.90% 2.41%

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats Conifer on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wholesale agency services, which include commercial and personal lines insurance products for its insurance company subsidiaries, as well as third party insurers. It markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 7,200 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products. It also invests in fixed income investments and preferred stocks, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. The company provides its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

