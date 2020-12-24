Head to Head Survey: Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM)

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Gene Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $3.61 million 5.94 -$16.46 million ($0.72) -4.54 Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gene Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Gene Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Titan Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 817.43%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Gene Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -351.69% -1,144.30% -169.57% Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gene Biotherapeutics beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. It focuses on acquiring and developing gene-based therapeutics. The company, through its subsidiary, Angionetics, Inc., focuses on the clinical advancement and commercialization of Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy Phase 3 product candidate designed for the potential treatment of patients with refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It also holds royalties on the commercialization of Excellagen technology platform for advanced wound care in Eurasian countries. The company was formerly known as Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

