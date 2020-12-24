HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.69

HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 1784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on HHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.02 by $5.62. The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NYSE:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

