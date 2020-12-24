Helium (HNT) Price Tops $1.23 on Major Exchanges

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Helium has a market cap of $77.21 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00005312 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Over the last week, Helium has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00029771 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Helium

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,633,680 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

