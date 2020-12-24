Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) Major Shareholder Hennessy Capital Partners Iv L Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) major shareholder Hennessy Capital Partners Iv L purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAC opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.84. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

