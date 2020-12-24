Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 406,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 162,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Histogen as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

