Homeros Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.41 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $408.85 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00137072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.00678848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00152034 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00373444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00062888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00096615 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 403,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

