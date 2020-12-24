Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 344.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.64. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

