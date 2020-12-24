Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Trading Up 5.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 104,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 143,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBNC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The stock has a market cap of $679.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 93,049 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 151,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 71,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

