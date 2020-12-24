Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Major Shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis Sells 62,700 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $988,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,469,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,962,992.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $486,500.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGEN opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. Humanigen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter worth $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the third quarter worth $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the third quarter worth $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter valued at about $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter valued at about $5,320,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

