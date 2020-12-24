ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 519.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $192.40. 1,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,273. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $215.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.44.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.88 million. Analysts predict that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

