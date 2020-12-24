Ilika plc (IKA.L) (LON:IKA) Shares Gap Up to $174.00

Ilika plc (IKA.L) (LON:IKA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $174.00, but opened at $197.50. Ilika plc (IKA.L) shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 1,617,782 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Ilika plc (IKA.L) in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 16.48 and a current ratio of 16.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £277.19 million and a PE ratio of -56.33.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

