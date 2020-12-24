Immedia Group Plc (IME.L) (LON:IME) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.32

Immedia Group Plc (IME.L) (LON:IME)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and traded as high as $28.00. Immedia Group Plc (IME.L) shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 291,256 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.67 million and a PE ratio of -3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About Immedia Group Plc (IME.L) (LON:IME)

Immedia Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and communication service business through the provision of interactive digital channels products and services using music, radio, and screen-based media primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Production and Operations.

