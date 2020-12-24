Insider Selling: ALE Property Group (LEP.AX) (ASX:LEP) Insider Sells 111,797 Shares of Stock

ALE Property Group (LEP.AX) (ASX:LEP) insider Phillipa (Pippa) Downes sold 111,797 shares of ALE Property Group (LEP.AX) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.77 ($3.41), for a total value of A$533,048.10 ($380,748.64).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from ALE Property Group (LEP.AX)’s previous Interim dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. ALE Property Group (LEP.AX)’s payout ratio is 205.88%.

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) is the owner of Australia's largest portfolio of freehold pub properties. Established in November 2003, ALE owns a portfolio of around 86 pub properties across the five mainland states of Australia. All of the properties are leased to Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group Limited (ALH) for an average initial term of around a further 9 years.

