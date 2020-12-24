Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$679,360.50 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.19, for a total transaction of C$679,360.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at C$3,189,673.03.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, William Robert Peterson purchased 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.90 per share, with a total value of C$458,000.00.

CNQ opened at C$30.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -332.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNQ. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.75.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

