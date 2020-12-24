Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EXP stock opened at $99.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

