Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $131,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 27,085 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

