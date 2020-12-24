Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $645.98 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $695.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $612.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,682.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.6% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

