Insolar Hits 1-Day Volume of $99,174.00 (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Insolar has a total market cap of $419,438.09 and $99,174.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar. One Insolar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bitmax and and Hitbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009401 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar (CRYPTO:XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: and Hitbtc, Bitmax and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

