Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

NTEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Friday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 80,967 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 326.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period.

NTEC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,462. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. Intec Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $15.82.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.