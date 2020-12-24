International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 138.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 44.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,459 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in International Paper by 103.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 841,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after buying an additional 597,033 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

International Paper stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.13. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $51.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

