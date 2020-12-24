International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (IZZ.V) (CVE:IZZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Shares of International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (IZZ.V) (CVE:IZZ) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (IZZ.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (IZZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:IZZ)

International Prospect Ventures Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, evaluates, explores, and promotes mineral properties and other projects. It explores for gold and other mineral deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Porcupine Miracle prospect that consists of 9 mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario; and Otish/Mistassini Prospect which comprises 46 mining claims located in the North Central QuÃ©bec.

