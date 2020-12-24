Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Trading 0.6% Higher

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $150.34 and last traded at $150.12. 13,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 112,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

