Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) & Ampal American Israel (OTCMKTS:AMPLQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) and Ampal American Israel (OTCMKTS:AMPLQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Investcorp Credit Management BDC and Ampal American Israel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investcorp Credit Management BDC $34.46 million 1.79 -$24.66 million $1.03 4.31 Ampal American Israel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ampal American Israel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Investcorp Credit Management BDC.

Risk & Volatility

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ampal American Israel has a beta of -10.74, suggesting that its stock price is 1,174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and Ampal American Israel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investcorp Credit Management BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ampal American Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.4% of Ampal American Israel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Investcorp Credit Management BDC and Ampal American Israel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investcorp Credit Management BDC -63.72% 11.40% 4.34% Ampal American Israel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Investcorp Credit Management BDC beats Ampal American Israel on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

Ampal American Israel Company Profile

Ampal-American Israel Corp. is engaged in acquiring interests of businesses in the state of israel of that are israel-related. The company investment principally focus on companies and ventures. It operates in five segments: chemical, energy, real estate rental, leisure-time and finance. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

