Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (GXI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR: GXI):

12/11/2020 – Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) was given a new €87.50 ($102.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) was given a new €87.50 ($102.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GXI traded down €2.45 ($2.88) on Thursday, hitting €86.60 ($101.88). 127,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €94.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €92.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. Gerresheimer AG has a fifty-two week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

