Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $17.49 million and approximately $1,708.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00137391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.88 or 0.00679075 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00181336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00369737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00064336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00099922 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,223,060 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

