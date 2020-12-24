Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $49.71 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.