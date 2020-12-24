IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $222.44

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $222.44 and last traded at $220.97, with a volume of 40125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.16.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.95.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.76 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $9,279,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,478,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $475,190.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,532.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,027 shares of company stock worth $26,185,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,357,000 after buying an additional 459,516 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,287,000 after acquiring an additional 229,131 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 838.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 236.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 68,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

