iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $349.39

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $349.39 and last traded at $349.39, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $346.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,154,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,524,000 after purchasing an additional 64,372 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 122,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,905,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 113,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,698,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

