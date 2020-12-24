iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 1-Year High at $296.15

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $296.15 and last traded at $296.15, with a volume of 143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,659.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

