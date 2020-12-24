iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCE) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCE) shares traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.