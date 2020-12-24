iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.72

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.72 and last traded at $131.32, with a volume of 5711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

