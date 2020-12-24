Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.42

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.42 and last traded at $95.19, with a volume of 3944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,384 shares of company stock valued at $288,761. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,983,000 after purchasing an additional 553,959 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,662,000 after purchasing an additional 272,212 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after acquiring an additional 225,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,019,000 after acquiring an additional 157,763 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 139,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

