Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Gap Down to $1.07

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $0.83. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 808,852 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $58.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 659.73% and a negative net margin of 372.81%. Equities analysts expect that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

