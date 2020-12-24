Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Trading Up 16%

Shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) were up 16% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 99,359,531 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,294% from the average daily volume of 7,127,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 659.73% and a negative net margin of 372.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

