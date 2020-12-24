Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Trading Down 2.3%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) shares were down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 36,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 35,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Several analysts recently commented on JAGGF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jaguar Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pi Financial upped their target price on Jaguar Mining from $8.50 to $9.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $431.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $43.49 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 37.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

About Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

