Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,382 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $281.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $4.83. The business had revenue of $871.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.08 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $9,044,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

