Jane Street Group LLC Has $245,000 Position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,574 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 56,353.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QAT opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.