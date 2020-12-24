Jane Street Group LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

