Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 33.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,689,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after acquiring an additional 927,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 717,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 317,749 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of MRTN opened at $17.31 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $20.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 7,070 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

