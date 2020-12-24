Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Xperi by 4.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 206,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 596.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 544,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 466,156 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 234.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 120,129 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 37.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 138,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPER. ValuEngine lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

