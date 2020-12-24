Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Kadmon by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 66,533 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 134.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,029 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 36.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 489,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

KDMN stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $756.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

