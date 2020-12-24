Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the third quarter worth about $168,000.

SPPP opened at $17.34 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69.

