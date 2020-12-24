Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HEICO Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for HEICO in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HEI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $131.65 on Thursday. HEICO has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $137.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at about $8,424,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the third quarter worth $251,000. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 86.9% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth $8,522,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel acquired 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.44 per share, with a total value of $108,988.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 6,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $651,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

